InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Trading of InnSuites Hospitality Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

