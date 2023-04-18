Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Pearce bought 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($33.61) per share, with a total value of £135.80 ($168.05).
Anglo American Trading Up 1.4 %
Anglo American stock traded up GBX 38.79 ($0.48) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,750.29 ($34.03). The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,220. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,437.50 ($30.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.15, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,844.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,042.69.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,661.02%.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
