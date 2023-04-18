Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) insider Stephen Pearce bought 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($33.61) per share, with a total value of £135.80 ($168.05).

Anglo American Trading Up 1.4 %

Anglo American stock traded up GBX 38.79 ($0.48) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,750.29 ($34.03). The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,220. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,437.50 ($30.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.15, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,844.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,042.69.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,661.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.17) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.22) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.31) to GBX 3,400 ($42.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,270 ($40.47).

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

