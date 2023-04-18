Insider Buying: Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Insider Buys 1,145 Shares of Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) insider Eric E. Apperson bought 1,145 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $13,556.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,041.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AHH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 188,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,728. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,498,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.