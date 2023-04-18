Insider Selling: Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC – Get Rating) insider Denis Rakich sold 300,000 shares of Ausgold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total value of A$14,700.00 ($9,865.77).

Ausgold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Ausgold

Ausgold Limited explores for gold and other precious metals. The company's flagship property is the Katanning gold project, which covers approximately 4,000 square kilometers located in Katanning greenstone belt in south-western Western Australia. It also explores for copper, iron, nickel, chromium, and sulphide deposits.

