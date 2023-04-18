Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.05 and last traded at $116.88. Approximately 22,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 234,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.78.

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 5.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 17.01%.

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

