Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.10

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 37347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Intapp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Intapp last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $893,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,042 shares of company stock worth $18,286,046. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Intapp by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

