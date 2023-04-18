Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

IBM opened at $128.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.