Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 428 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $212.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

