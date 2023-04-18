Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after buying an additional 692,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after buying an additional 512,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

XEL stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

