Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

