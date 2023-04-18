Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

