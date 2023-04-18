Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $6.35 Million in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 24,405 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $734.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

