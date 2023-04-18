Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 1,072 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

