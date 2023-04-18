Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 646.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42,872 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $146.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

