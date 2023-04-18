Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.