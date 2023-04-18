Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

