Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 4,771 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after buying an additional 845,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,550,548,000 after buying an additional 1,605,098 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

NVIDIA stock opened at $276.83 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $683.77 billion, a PE ratio of 155.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

