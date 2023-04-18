Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBKR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $83.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,710,605 shares in the company, valued at $135,497,022.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,298,600. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 567.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 478,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital AG acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,821,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

