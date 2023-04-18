Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,539.6% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,547,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,520,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

SMDV stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.41. 30,280 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $837.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.77. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

