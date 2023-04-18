Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $523,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 283,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.16. 4,144,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

