Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,529. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

