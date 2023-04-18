Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 1.32% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMDY. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA CMDY traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.97. 7,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,819. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

