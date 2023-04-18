Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after buying an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in VMware by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after buying an additional 602,026 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in VMware by 170.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $104,836,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in VMware by 67.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,412,146 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after buying an additional 566,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $126.10. 162,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,922. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.10.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

