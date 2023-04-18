Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 10,430 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

MARA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 26,947,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,425,250. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

