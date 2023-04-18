Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225,657 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 560,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 281,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

PTBD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. 14,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,497. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.