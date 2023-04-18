Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $440.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.69. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $492.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.94.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

