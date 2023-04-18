Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $94.36.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

