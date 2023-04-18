Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 716,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 2,127,362 shares.The stock last traded at $42.87 and had previously closed at $43.13.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.334 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

