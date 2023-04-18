Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Up 22.4% in March

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,728. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

