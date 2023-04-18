Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.55 Per Share

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPGGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IVPG opened at GBX 233 ($2.88) on Tuesday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.60 ($3.20). The firm has a market cap of £57.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3,883.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 228.92.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

