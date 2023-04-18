Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $318.62. 24,675,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,579,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $347.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

