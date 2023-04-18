Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.60. 10,271,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,362,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $347.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

