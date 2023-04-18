Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.59. 159,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

