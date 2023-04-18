Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,987% compared to the typical daily volume of 326 put options.

Insider Activity at Morphic

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $400,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Morphic by 1,253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morphic Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $42.75. 255,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,416. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Stories

