Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Trading Down 3.9%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.31. 249,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 942,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,829.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $223,775.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,829.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,022 shares of company stock worth $2,881,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

