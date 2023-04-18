IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.69 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $631.22 million and $8.69 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

