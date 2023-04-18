Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 780.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.06.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.