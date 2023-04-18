Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 550 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Stericycle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle Stock Up 2.2 %

SRCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $57.26. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

