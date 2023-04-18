Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

