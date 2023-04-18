Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Invests $215,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 574,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.59.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK opened at $277.84 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

