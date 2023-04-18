Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.