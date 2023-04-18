Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.