Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

