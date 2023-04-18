iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Decreased by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,901,000 after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,324,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 877,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 76,239 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.73. 434,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,252. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $104.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

