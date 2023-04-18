iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after buying an additional 874,131 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

