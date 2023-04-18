iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,861,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,990,445 shares.The stock last traded at $117.22 and had previously closed at $117.06.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.52.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
