iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,861,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,990,445 shares.The stock last traded at $117.22 and had previously closed at $117.06.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.52.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

