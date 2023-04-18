iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. 212,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.