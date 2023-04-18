iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Magnus Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 417,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,558,000 after purchasing an additional 58,632 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 90,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.28. 1,523,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

