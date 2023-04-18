iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,204 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Libra Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. 436,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.