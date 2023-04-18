iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Lowered by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,146 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. 215,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,335. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

