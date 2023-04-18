iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $175,000.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $50.27.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

